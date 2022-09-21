ANC government under fire over power crisis
EFF calls for Eskom executives to be expelled
21 September 2022 - 07:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet are facing a huge task today of finding a solution to the country’s power crisis amid calls from opposition parties for Eskom executives to be fired and for experts to monitor the turnaround plan presented two months ago.
Ramaphosa cut his trip overseas short this week after the country was plunged into darkness with Eskom implementing stage 6 for the second time this year...
ANC government under fire over power crisis
EFF calls for Eskom executives to be expelled
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet are facing a huge task today of finding a solution to the country’s power crisis amid calls from opposition parties for Eskom executives to be fired and for experts to monitor the turnaround plan presented two months ago.
Ramaphosa cut his trip overseas short this week after the country was plunged into darkness with Eskom implementing stage 6 for the second time this year...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos