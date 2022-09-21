×

South Africa

ANC government under fire over power crisis

EFF calls for Eskom executives to be expelled

21 September 2022 - 07:30

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet are facing a huge task today of finding a solution to the country’s power crisis amid calls from opposition parties for Eskom executives to be fired and for experts to monitor the turnaround plan presented two months ago.

Ramaphosa cut his trip overseas short this week after the country was plunged into darkness with Eskom implementing stage 6 for the second time this year...

