SOWETAN | Overhaul parole regime now
By Sowetan - 29 September 2022 - 10:53
The parole system needs an urgent overhaul due to the high number of early released prisoners who reoffend.
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola this week said 555 crimes were committed by parolees in the first quarter of 2022/2023. Lamola was responding to a question asked by MP Janho Engelbrecht, and said 50 of 555 crimes were murders...
SOWETAN | Overhaul parole regime now
The parole system needs an urgent overhaul due to the high number of early released prisoners who reoffend.
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola this week said 555 crimes were committed by parolees in the first quarter of 2022/2023. Lamola was responding to a question asked by MP Janho Engelbrecht, and said 50 of 555 crimes were murders...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos