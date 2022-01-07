Fires, robberies, and all that – the ANC’s dystopian SA

Country a post-apocalyptic state of party henchmen, gangs and gullible citizenry

If one were to describe SA as being a disaster state, that would be a language injustice of canonical magnitude, and a form of lexical disrespect to the word “disaster”.



This former “miracle of the world”, so-called because of its “peaceful” transition to democratic rule just two years short of three decades ago, has degraded into a post-apocalyptic state that is just waiting for a mad man to take reign and declare himself the lord of all that walks this land...