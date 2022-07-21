THAMSANQA D. MALINGA | Gun violence not new, just because it's now in Gauteng
By Thamsanqa D. Malinga - 21 July 2022 - 09:48
There has been a massive outcry, accompanied by lots of speculation, regarding the recent mass shootings in Gauteng. The minister of police, Bheki Cele, has experienced the busiest schedule since assuming the role.
I might be off the mark with this observation, only time will tell, but in a short space of time over the last couple of weeks, Cele has criss-crossed Gauteng and addressed communities – and typical of politicians, we have seen him "extending largess" in a form of police resources to affected communities...
THAMSANQA D. MALINGA | Gun violence not new, just because it's now in Gauteng
There has been a massive outcry, accompanied by lots of speculation, regarding the recent mass shootings in Gauteng. The minister of police, Bheki Cele, has experienced the busiest schedule since assuming the role.
I might be off the mark with this observation, only time will tell, but in a short space of time over the last couple of weeks, Cele has criss-crossed Gauteng and addressed communities – and typical of politicians, we have seen him "extending largess" in a form of police resources to affected communities...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos