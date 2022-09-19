×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

PEDRO MZILENI | Jagersfontein: an example of the drive for profit at the expense of the people

Government is on the side of mine owners rather than the people

By Pedro Mzileni - 19 September 2022 - 07:52

SA has an ugly relationship with mining in economic and historical terms. The recent collapse of the tailings dam at a mine in Jagersfontein, Free State, is the latest of a series of events that have occurred in which mining profits were clearly being pursued at all costs – despite the destruction of the environment, neighbouring communities, and indeed people’s lives.

International mining conglomerates such as De Beers, Anglo American and Lonmin have made billions of rand in profits from digging out South African minerals for decades. These mineral profits were subsidised by every government that has led SA for the past 250 years – with total disregard for people’s needs and their well-being...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death