Residents told not to rush rebuilding homes
Jagersfontein Community has mixed feelings on relocating
By Noxolo Sibiya and Penwell Dlamini - 15 September 2022 - 07:42
The Free State premier has advised displaced people whose houses were damaged in the Jagersfontein mudslide not to rush to rebuild their homes in the same place.
The provincial government is assessing the damage in the small town while affected people have different views on whether to go back or to relocate. ..
