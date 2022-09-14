×

South Africa

Bulk electricity restored to Jagersfontein after mudslide damage to substation

By TimesLIVE - 14 September 2022 - 10:54
The cellphone towers were also damaged, making it difficult for officials to communicate with those who were on the scene. Water supply has also been disrupted.
Image: GCIS

Bulk electricity supply to disaster-stricken Jagersfontein in the Free State was restored early on Wednesday.

On Sunday morning the local mine’s tailings dam wall collapsed, leading to mudslides. Eskom said its Rietkuil substation was engulfed by mud, severely damaging the infrastructure. The substation is a bulk supply point from which Centlec, the electricity distributor in the area, supplies Jagersfontein and Charlesville.

Restoration of supply came at 4.25am after technicians worked around the clock to install and energise a replacement transformer at the Badplaas substation in Jagersfontein, said Eskom.

