South Africa

Family of mudslide casualty speak about the pain of losing the 78-year-old

'My brother and wife were swept 5km away from their home'

14 September 2022 - 14:06
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist
Aaron Mosoeu who was swept away during the mudslide in Jagersfontein, Free State on Sunday.
Aaron Mosoeu who was swept away during the mudslide in Jagersfontein, Free State on Sunday.
Image: Supplied

The family of 78-year-old Aaron Mosoeu have told of how he was swept away by the sludge in Jagersfontein, Free State, while he and his wife tried to get to safety.

Mosoeu and his 70-year-old wife Annie were trying to escape as their house got flooded with mud.

His sister Dimakatso Mosoeu said her brother's body was discovered about 5km away from his home in Charlesville after the walls of a waste water dam at Jagersfontein mine collapsed, leaving a trail of destruction.

Two people are missing while dozens were injured.

“He and his wife were stuck in the mud and were swept away about 5km from their home into an open field. They held hands throughout the ordeal until the wife lost grip of his hand as he was swept away. She was found by emergency services and they managed to get her out to safety.

“He was covered in mud we couldn't identify him until Monday when his remains were cleaned up.

“His wife is badly bruised and has been admitted to hospital. We are so heartbroken and wouldn't wish this on anyone,” she said.

Affected families have been trying to pick up the pieces, salvaging whatever is left of their items.

Household items such as mattresses and couches were placed outside, muddy and dusty, to dry.

Many residents have been sweeping the mud out of their houses while others sat outside, keeping watch on their items.

sibiyan@sowetan.co.za

