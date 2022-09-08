SOWETAN | Lesotho, SA cooperate to fight crime
By Sowetan - 08 September 2022 - 10:08
A lot has transpired since Robert Frost wrote that good fences make good neighbours.
For one thing, the reality of cross-border crimes or of criminals committing crimes in one country and fleeing to another has caused that there be protocols to manage such eventualities. These days it takes more than good fences to make good neighbours...
SOWETAN | Lesotho, SA cooperate to fight crime
A lot has transpired since Robert Frost wrote that good fences make good neighbours.
For one thing, the reality of cross-border crimes or of criminals committing crimes in one country and fleeing to another has caused that there be protocols to manage such eventualities. These days it takes more than good fences to make good neighbours...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos