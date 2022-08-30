Lesotho ruling party leader pledges support for zama zamas
Kabi address to ABC members raises eyebrows about zama zama link to politics
By 'Marafaele Mohloboli - 30 August 2022 - 07:56
The leader of the ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC) party in Lesotho, Nkaku Kabi, has thrown his weight behind the Terene faction of the famo music gangs alleged to be behind illegal mining in SA.
Addressing a rally in Butha-Buthe on Sunday, Kabi said the coalition government was supportive of Terene Famo and also criticised South Africans who accuse Basotho citizens residing in SA of being behind crimes being committed on South African soil...
