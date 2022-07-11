×

Culture

Hip-hop artist Tumi Tladi dies

Tladi died in Johannesburg in the early hours of Sunday morning

11 July 2022 - 11:22
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Hip hop rapper Tumi Tladi dies at the age of 30.
Image: Twitter

Musicians AKA, Nadia Nakai, JR, Wanda Baloyi and Silkour have paid tribute to local rapper Tumi Tladi following news of his untimely death at 30.

According to a family statement, Tladi died in Johannesburg in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The rapper is known for his hit song Basadi, featuring Moozlie and Rouge on the remix.

Tladi recently released a song and music video with Nadia Nakai and Mustbedubz titled Presidential.

"The family of SA hip-hop artist Itumeleng George Tladi today [Sunday] confirmed with profound sadness and loss of his untimely passing," the family statement read.

“Tumi was deeply loved by his family, friends and the entertainment industry as a whole. The Tladi family humbly request privacy during their period of grieving and ask that you please keep them in your prayers.”

Tladi leaves behind his parents, five siblings, his niece and nephews – the statement further reads.

Details of the funeral will be confirmed later this week. His cause of death has not been confirmed.

"The Tladi family humbly request privacy during period of grieving and ask that you please keep them in your prayers."

