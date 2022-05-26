Skills mismatch main contributor to SA's high unemployment

Dedicated skills city could bridge the digital divide

Last year, Qatar launched its first “Education City” in an ambitious attempt to revolutionise education infrastructure development. The city houses 50 local and international education-related institutions offering education from basic kindergarten level to doctoral programmes, all in one, centralised space.



Qatar’s Education City is located on the western edge of its capital city, Doha, and includes technology labs, primary and secondary schools, technical and vocational colleges, innovation incubators, and eight foreign university campuses including top global universities such as Carnegie Mellon (a private research university based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)...