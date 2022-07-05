Cape Town gets lights right

Joburg still in the dark with Eskom

When the rest of SA battled with stage 6 power outages last week, Capetonians were spared the longer periods of blackouts.



Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding, which saw rolling electricity cuts of up to six hours a day. This was the entity's bid to shed 6,000 megawatts from the national grid to avoid a complete blackout, it said...