Cape Town gets lights right
Joburg still in the dark with Eskom
When the rest of SA battled with stage 6 power outages last week, Capetonians were spared the longer periods of blackouts.
Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding, which saw rolling electricity cuts of up to six hours a day. This was the entity's bid to shed 6,000 megawatts from the national grid to avoid a complete blackout, it said...
