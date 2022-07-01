Inside Cape Town and Joburg's plan to short-circuit load-shedding

Cape Town and Johannesburg have come together to end their reliance on Eskom-generated power as soon as possible amid continuing blackouts this week.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said a delegation from both cities met to discuss a plan which will be put into full operation as soon as load-shedding above stage 4 is announced.

The Johannesburg delegation included the mayoral committee member for environment and infrastructure services Michael Sun, acting CEO of City Power Tshifularo Mashava, director of energy at City Power Meyrick Ramatlo and other officials.