Micro-investments may solve poor savings habits

Saving has never been a high priority for many South Africans but with the pandemic and effect of the Ukraine war resulting in financial uncertainty, one can hardly blame consumers for shifting saving even further down their priority list.

It’s difficult to budget for investments when things like fuel and general household expenses are steadily increasing, consuming larger and larger portions of expendable income. However, there are still ways to set money aside despite the difficult financial landscape.

Though SA has a very poor savings culture, saving has become less of a priority for people worldwide.

However, a recent study by Kantar has revealed that many South Africans want to save and are, in fact, aware of the importance of saving for a rainy day, but on top of dire economic circumstances, several barriers are keeping them from doing so on a regular basis.

First, they find most savings options complex and don’t understand how a typical savings account can help them to grow their wealth. The research also showed that investors, especially younger investors, are reluctant to put their money in formal investment vehicles as they find it cumbersome to gain access to their funds in times of need.

Furthermore, the younger generation of investors have an appetite for risk and want their money to grow fast. As such, they are looking for more unconventional ways to invest, including shares, forex trading and crypto currency, not necessarily offered by traditional banks and financial institutions.