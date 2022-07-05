×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

Micro-investments may solve poor savings habits

Putting small amounts aside better than saving nothing at all

By Justin Asher - 05 July 2022 - 09:56
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ andreypopov.

Saving has never been a high priority for many South Africans but with the pandemic and effect of the Ukraine war resulting in financial uncertainty, one can hardly blame consumers for shifting saving even further down their priority list.

It’s difficult to budget for investments when things like fuel and general household expenses are steadily increasing, consuming larger and larger portions of expendable income. However, there are still ways to set money aside despite the difficult financial landscape. 

Though SA has a very poor savings culture, saving has become less of a priority for people worldwide.

However, a recent study by Kantar has revealed that many South Africans want to save and are, in fact, aware of the importance of saving for a rainy day, but on top of dire economic circumstances, several barriers are keeping them from doing so on a regular basis. 

First, they find most savings options complex and don’t understand how a typical savings account can help them to grow their wealth. The research also showed that investors, especially younger investors, are reluctant to put their money in formal investment vehicles as they find it cumbersome to gain access to their funds in times of need.

Furthermore, the younger generation of investors have an appetite for risk and want their money to grow fast. As such, they are looking for more unconventional ways to invest, including shares, forex trading and crypto currency, not necessarily offered by traditional banks and financial institutions.

Saving is not only for those with money

For almost two years *Julia cut back on small luxuries such as Friday nights out with friends, fast food, bimonthly trips to her parents in the ...
News
1 day ago

The good news is that there has been a great deal of innovation in the fintech space in Africa and SA in particular lately, giving people alternatives to traditional modes of saving. In line with the worldwide post-Covid shift towards digitalisation, these options are designed for mobility and ease of use.  

There is a move to "open banking", allowing third-party users to create apps that leverage personal data. This will have an exponential effect on personal finance, offering South Africans the opportunity to easily get into the habit of saving on a regular basis. 

Alongside fintech innovations, the concept of micro-investing now allows people to invest even if they have limited funds. It involves investing small amounts on a frequent basis, and there are several apps that enable micro investment in asset classes such as stocks, shares and crypto currencies. It rules out brokerage fees and minimum investment amounts and has instantly opened up the investment arena to a large band of the population. 

Most micro-investment apps are an easy way for new investors to enter the market, or to keep saving and investing despite challenging times. The upnup app allows users to save a small amount of money via the linked account every time they do a transaction, whether it be for food, petrol, airtime, or anything else. It offers two ways to allocate small savings amounts to daily transactions – with "addup" a user can choose to add any set amount on the top of every transaction. 

So, if someone sets this amount at R5 and spends twice a day, a total of R10 will be invested. The second option is "roundup", which means that each transaction is rounded up to the nearest R5, R10, or R50. If you choose to round up to the closest R10 and you spend R677, the amount will be rounded up to R680 and R3 will be micro-saved and invested. This will be done on a weekly basis, and a minimum of R10 is required.

Many consumers may find this approach less overwhelming than budgeting to save large chunks of their income on a monthly basis. In the grand scheme of things, saving small amounts that add up is definitely preferable to saving nothing at all. From this angle, micro-investment may just be the answer for South Africans to overcome their poor savings habits for good.

• Asher is head of strategy and marketing at upnup – a new micro-savings and investment platform

Stokvel Academy educates, empowers stokvels of different kinds

Stokvel Academy is a platform built in 2013 out of frustration with profit-driven corporate companies and has  become a programme to educate and ...
Business
2 weeks ago

Access surplus funds in bond

The NedRevolve facility is available to home loan clients, enabling them to access any surplus funds that accumulate when the client pays more than ...
News
1 month ago

Budgeting during tough economic times – every penny counts

As soon as your everyday expenses are under control, it will be easier for you to start saving for retirement and large purchases such as property.
Opinion
3 months ago

Consumers cut frills to navigate price hikes

Mduduzi Ntuli has had to dip into his savings, cut down on buying cereal and fruit juices for his family and stop driving his car to work to cope ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released