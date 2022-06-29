Time to end Zuma's victim play

It is getting annoyingly tiring, this Jacob Zuma matter. This is a man the governing party saw fit to elevate to the highest office in the land despite the known knowns about him, that he was no presidential material.



History has documented what Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma, a rural boy who grew up to be president of his country chose to do with the almost unfettered power his total control of the governing party, the ANC afforded him. Last week the costliest commission of inquiry in the history of the country handed in the fifth and final instalment of its report into the probe into what has become known as state capture...