Ramaphosa had nothing to lose by speaking out against state capture, says Zondo

President Cyril Ramaphosa had nothing to lose by speaking out against state capture during his predecessor Jacob Zuma's chaotic reign.

This is the view of chief justice Raymond Zondo in the final part of his state capture report, which was released on Wednesday evening.

Instead of sounding the alarm, Zondo found that: "The option he [Ramaphosa] chose did not prevent state capture from continuing. There are good chances in my view, that, if he was removed, that would have shaken those who were pursuing state capture."

During the his testimony before the commission, Ramaphosa was asked what he knew in respect of state capture to which he testified that he had only been made aware of it after the Gupta e-mails were leaked.

“He said that, before that, he saw certain signs of state capture. These included the dismissal of Mr Nhlanhla Nene and Mr Pravin Gordhan. Of course the dismissal of Mr Gordhan was at the end of March 2017 whereas the dismissal of Mr Nene was in December 2015," reads the report.

Zondo said it was important to note that articles about the Guptas were already in the media as far back as 2011.