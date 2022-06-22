Sci-Bono's entrepreneurial programme welcome in the face of unemployment
Business education can benefit learners by preparing them for uncertain future
I was encouraged to read that more than 1,000 Gauteng pupils were to be given a chance to develop entrepreneurial skills with the addition of an entrepreneurial multi-certificate programme as an extramural course by the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre.
According to acting COO of the centre, Anele Davids, the programme will reach 1,230 grades 8 to 11 pupils at 18 schools and a further 100 pupils remotely. “This programme is designed to turn budding entrepreneurs into the leaders of tomorrow. It is an investment in the future.” ..
