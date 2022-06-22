×

Letters

Suspension of Rahima doctor was a cover up

By READER LETTER - 22 June 2022 - 09:18
Staff at the neonatal ward at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg are busy during a site visit by the Human Rights Commission.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Dr Tim de Maayer is a national hero to be treasured and protected. He had the courage to stand up and call the diabolical situation at Rahima Moosa hospital. 

We live in a country where values have been diluted in all spheres of life and the blame lies squarely at the feet of government incoherence and magnificent ineptitude. The lives of all patients are at risk, but sadly more so for tiny babies, that are completely helpless and at the mercy of politically motivated blunders.

Suspending this brave doctor reflects just how corrupted and scared the hierarchy and their political masters are.

In most instances, government hospitals are a diabolical catastrophe. The minister of health needs to understand that his time in a ministerial role is limited. It’s game over for the ANC and he needs to sort out his exploding mess and reinstate the good doctor.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni

