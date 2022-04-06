DA slams Rahima Moosa Hospital CEO for 'failing' pregnant women

The DA in Gauteng has criticised the provincial health department and CEO of Rahima Moosa Hospital Nozuko Mkabayi after a video of unattended pregnant women caused outrage on social media.

The party said the health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi disclosed in a written reply to its questions in the Gauteng legislature that Mkabayi was appointed in January last year but has only been at the hospital for 182 days and mostly worked remotely.

Mokgethi said Mkabayi, as all senior managers, is allowed to work remotely though she is accessible 24/7 via her cellphone and email and she has “diligently delivered” all tasks handed to her.

The DA called on the department to ensure that essential workers and managers are physically at work to ensure the smooth running of hospitals.

“I am astounded that a hospital CEO is not full-time at the hospital to ensure that everything runs smoothly. No wonder she doesn’t know that pregnant women sleep on the floor and blames opposition parties for staging a video that highlighted this outrageous situation.”

The video was shared by Patriotic Alliance member and City of Joburg health MMC Ashley Sauls.