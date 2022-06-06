×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'My integrity as a leader won't allow me to steal money'

Ramaphosa defends role in 'R4m theft' at farm

06 June 2022 - 07:25
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

“My integrity as a leader will never allow me to steal money from taxpayers or any other people.”

These are the words of President Cyril Ramaphosa as he shut down any suggestions that he may have stored illicit money on his game farm in Bela Bela, Limpopo...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings