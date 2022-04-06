Will Smith, Jada and Chris all suffering from mental health issues
Their traumas converged on that Oscars world stage
A week ago, the prestigious Oscar awards trended for all the wrong reasons. Award-winning actor Will Smith, who would go on to scoop the Best Actor Academy Award on the night, infamously slapped comedian and host Chris Rock after the latter made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock, commenting on Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, stated: “Jada, GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see it.”
This was a reference to the movie G.I. Jane, in which a lieutenant becomes the first woman to undergo special operations training. In an attempt to prove herself in that hyper-masculine and aggressive environment, she shaves off her hair in a symbolic shedding of her mocked femininity...
