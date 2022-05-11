Do your bit to sort out licence mess

With the backlog in driver's licences now a tad below the 500,000 mark from a high of about 900,000 earlier this year, news that the department of transport in Gauteng has put in place measures to help motorists renew their licences is welcome.



Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula stuck to his guns regarding the non-extension of the May 5 deadline, the grace period extended to motorists marooned in the backlog quagmire caused by myriad reasons...