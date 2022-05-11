Mothers a jewel beyond any price

On Sunday, we celebrated the most important people in our lives, our mothers. Many people no longer have these pearls of wisdom around them since they took their final journeys to their resting place.

And every time this day gets celebrated, it evokes bittersweet memories for some of us who have lost their mothers. However, we keep celebrating them even beyond death. There's no adequate way to thank them for their tireless efforts of raising us into the good adults that we are today.

It's my wish on this day that we let them know how unique they are, and they are a rare kind. This past January 22 2022 marked exactly 22 years since I lost my beloved mum. She, alongside her late hubby (who passed on in 2009), despite not having reached high school and not holding well-paying jobs, ensured we never knew the word poverty.

That is why I still respect them to this day. They gave us formal education that they were themselves denied. Even though I couldn't reach tertiary institution and pursue my dream career (teaching), God answered my prayers in a unique way.

Through the pages of magazines and newspapers, I imparted and still share the little knowledge I have with more than just a class of learners.

My mum, in particular, taught us that we could be rich even without money. That's the best lesson I learnt from her. Spiritual fulfilment, love and respect to fellow humans are central to our lives.

Celebrating their day reminds us to appreciate the love they gave us. To those who lost them it brings painful memories and ignites grief and loss, and the Covid-19 pandemic further brought sharp focus on how short life is.

Let's celebrate and honour our mothers for their unconditional love which continues to anchor and help guide us through life. A strong mum doesn't bring up her kids alone. The love and lessons imparted to them also raise nations and communities. May my mum's soul and those of other departed mums rest in eternal peace.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State