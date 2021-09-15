RTMC owes South Africans official clarity on licence fees issue, says AA

In the week since the Automobile Association (AA) first raised its concerns about proposed amended fees by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) for online bookings of driving licence renewals, no official correction to these fees has been published. Instead, the AA warns, the fees as they are now gazetted will pass into law unless they are challenged and amended.

In a government gazette published on September 3, the department of transport noted, among other proposed amended fees for services offered by the RTMC, that online bookings for the renewal of driving licences will in future cost R250.

The AA said it stood by its earlier assessment that the published fees demonstrate a lack of sensitivity to the plight of motorists, who simply cannot renew their driving licences. The proposals include:

a charge to motorists of R250 for online bookings to renew driving licences (for the booking only, excluding the actual cost of the licence);

R700 for online registrations of motor vehicles; and

R700 for online change of ownership of motor vehicles.

These fees are additional to so-called transaction fees of R72 for every transaction performed at the RTMC and R99 for the delivery of driving licence cards.