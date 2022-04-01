Teasing people for something they can't change is wrong

Repercussions of a bad joke can cause permanent damage

While growing up, we were taught to never make a joke about people’s disabilities, illnesses, misfortunes or disheartening social standing. It was uncalled for to even mock a person about their physique, as that was something they couldn't change because they were born that way.



What was acceptable even though it was wrong was being teased for tripping and falling when nobody was chasing you. People would make you a laughing stock for being absent-minded and ending up at the doorstep of the wrong classroom...