UFS-QwaQwa students tell of widespread hunger and lethargy
Unpaid allowances leave bachelor of education student with no electricity
Nontobeko Chonco is in her pyjamas standing inside her rented room in Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State, staring at her electricity meter in despair as it shows she is left with nine units.
The 22-year-old third year bachelor of education student at the University of Free State’s QwaQwa campus cannot afford to buy a R100 electricity coupon because she has not received her R1,500 allowance from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for March and April...
