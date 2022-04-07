×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

UFS-QwaQwa students tell of widespread hunger and lethargy

Unpaid allowances leave bachelor of education student with no electricity

07 April 2022 - 08:13
Mpho Koka Journalist

Nontobeko Chonco is in her pyjamas standing inside her rented room in Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State, staring at her electricity meter in despair as it shows she is left with nine units.

The 22-year-old third year bachelor of education student at the University of Free State’s QwaQwa campus cannot afford to buy a R100 electricity coupon because she has not received her R1,500 allowance from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for March and April...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

eThekwini mayor briefs media
NASA astronaut speaks about spending 355 days in space