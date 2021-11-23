Sex ed 'sidelines people living with disabilities'

University of Pretoria lecturer Lindokuhle Ubisi says sexuality in comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) does not accommodate people with disabilities.

In his presentation at the colloquium hosted by the department of basic education on CSE in Pretoria yesterday, Ubisi said the subject of disability and sexuality only comes up in grade 10, despite CSE being taught from grade 4.

"There are no appropriate resources and materials for people living with disability. The CSE material is mostly visual, auditory and in written formats, which are not inclusive to people living with disability. Teachers are not comfortable with having assistive sexual devices in CSE for learners with visual impairment," Ubisi said.

CSE has been part of the curriculum since 2000 and there were only changes made in 2015 when the department developed scripted lesson plans (SLP) which are currently being tested in 1,572 schools in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State.

Ubisi said there was also limited research conducted to understand the needs and knowledge of teachers in schools for learners with special needs.

"Often the barrier for teachers teaching CSE is navigating sensitive content with confidence," Ubisi said.