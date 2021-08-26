Lack of info and openness are main fuels for teen pregnancy
Adolescent pregnancy has a negative social and economic effects on girls, their families and communities. Unmarried pregnant adolescents may face stigma or rejection by parents and peers as well as threats of violence. Girls who become pregnant before 18 are also more likely to experience violence within a marriage or partnership.
Having to balance motherhood and education simultaneously appears to be an overwhelming experience for teenage mothers. As a result, irregular school attendance and poor school performance during and after pregnancy often lead to the girls dropping out of school...
