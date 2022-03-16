High time SA addressed the immigration crisis

I want to thank Tessa Dooms for sharing her experiences gained in her time spent in Thailand and Ethiopia, especially pertaining to the principle of those governments prioritising the needs and aspirations of their citizens.

She goes on to say: "Perhaps up for debate is the required path, but the principle remains."

If Ethiopia, Thailand, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Mozambique or any other country, for that matter, could be overwhelmed by the huge unprecedented numbers of immigrants like those strangling SA, with the government turning a blind eye, how would the citizens of those countries feel about the situation? Would they just watch helplessly and do nothing?

It is easy for those who do not actually feel the pinch because they are not personally affected by this mass immigration, to dismiss the problem as xenophobia, but for those who simply cannot see a meaningful future for themselves, it is a totally different case. Wearing blinkers is a recipe for disaster.

The government must act urgently to address this if we are to prevent a catastrophe of immeasurable proportions.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand