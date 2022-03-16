Letters

High time SA addressed the immigration crisis

By READER LETTER - 16 March 2022 - 08:40
Operation Dudula members destroying hawkers business in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Operation Dudula members destroying hawkers business in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Image: Antonio Muchave

I want to thank Tessa Dooms for sharing her experiences gained in her time spent in Thailand and Ethiopia, especially pertaining to the principle of those governments prioritising the needs and aspirations of their citizens.

She goes on to say: "Perhaps up for debate is the required path, but the principle remains."

If Ethiopia, Thailand, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Mozambique or any other country, for that matter, could be overwhelmed by the huge unprecedented numbers of immigrants like those strangling SA, with the government turning a blind eye, how would the citizens of those countries feel about the situation? Would they just watch helplessly and do nothing?

It is easy for those who do not actually feel the pinch because they are not personally affected by this mass immigration, to dismiss the problem as xenophobia, but for those who simply cannot see a meaningful future for themselves, it is a totally different case. Wearing blinkers is a recipe for disaster.

The government must act urgently to address this if we are to prevent a catastrophe of immeasurable proportions.

Cometh Dube-MakholwaMidrand

Audit foreigners to curb xenophobia

I still maintain that a checklist and proper documentation will assist us in addressing this problem. I would urge the political party to resume the ...
Opinion
5 days ago

SA should emulate Thai and Ethiopian pro-local examples for the economy

There is nothing inherently controversial about asking a government to prioritise the needs and aspirations of its citizens. Perhaps up for debate ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Ten injured in standoff between foreign vendors and Operation Dudula members

The controversial Operation Dudula campaign was once again marred by violence and complaints from the public in AlThe controversial Operation Dudula ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA
Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...