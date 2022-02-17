Maya is the best candidate for chief justice

Asking if the country is ready for female in top post is patronising and demeaning

The interviews for the position of chief justice have given SA a sense of the calibre of judges the country has and will continue to have. It was an opportune time to listen to interviewees carefully and get to understand what they stand for as individuals. Their thinking and what they stand for have a bearing on their judgments when they sit as judges.



This country needs strong, competent, and impartial justices to interpret and apply the law with the view to uphold the constitution. SA has witnessed instances where the law has been turned on its head, and this does not auger well for the future. I am, however, not about to lament about judges or what they stand for. What concerns me is a call to have a woman as a chief justice...