FNB’s Aspire the go-to account for middle-income consumers

The FNB Aspire account, which rebranded from FNB Gold last year, has come out tops as the cheapest preferred banking account for middle-income earners, offering the best value for money.

This is according to Solidarity Research Institute’s recently released 2022 Bank Charges Report, which found that FNB Aspire account ticked all the boxes when looking at accounts for middle-income banking needs.

FNB Aspire is a bundled account with a fixed amount of R99 a month, which includes a series of free transactions. Gwerengwe says customers derive even more value from their combined eBucks earn and FNB Connect rewards.

The product is aimed at the R180,000 to R450,000 income bracket.

“FNB Aspire is designed with the money management needs of middle-income customers in mind, and it’s based on value. In an environment where consumers are working to save costs wherever possible, there has never been a better time to re-evaluate the bank you use,” says Rob Gwerengwe, CEO of the middle market segment of FNB.

“Choosing a bank for your transactional account is not just about the monthly fee you pay. You need to consider the value-adds you get from that banking relationship as well as the hidden charges that other banks tend to hide in the fine print.”