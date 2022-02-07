Schools return to normal

Motshekga sends SOS to finance minister for building funds

Minister Angie Motshekga says the department of basic education is confident schools are ready for the new norm despite infrastructure problems experienced by the sector.



Motshekga was addressing the media on Sunday on the state of readiness for the return of normal learning. She said from Monday, rotational learning will end after the department engaged in meetings with teacher unions and associations that work with schools...