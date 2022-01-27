Columnists

NPA moving too slow on graft cases

By Sowetan - 27 January 2022 - 08:48

President Cyril Ramaphosa made public on Tuesday a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into state spending in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which painted a damning picture of the most corrosive corruption levels. 

The report highlights a plethora of cases involving contracts that were awarded irregularly where public funds were siphoned through corruption, fraud and illicit money flows. It further shows that hundreds referrals to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for criminal prosecution...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...