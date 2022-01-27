NPA moving too slow on graft cases

President Cyril Ramaphosa made public on Tuesday a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into state spending in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which painted a damning picture of the most corrosive corruption levels.



The report highlights a plethora of cases involving contracts that were awarded irregularly where public funds were siphoned through corruption, fraud and illicit money flows. It further shows that hundreds referrals to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for criminal prosecution...