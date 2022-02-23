FNB’s short-term insurance sets new standards in efficiency, transparency

FNB has expanded its insurance business with the launch of its short-term insurance, which covers car, home and free cover for purchases made with FNB virtual cards.

The rollout of short-term insurance has allowed FNB to set new standards in efficiency and transparency through the easy adoption of its products, transparency on insurance policies, and an efficient claims process.

FNB and RMB Private Bank customers who take up short-term insurance from FNB could get up to 15% of their premiums back in eBucks, while those that work from home could get an additional discount of up to 20% off their car insurance premiums. Customers who make purchases with their FNB virtual card get free Purchase Protect cover for the first 30 days after making their purchases.

“This is a giant stride in FNB’s journey to becoming an integrated financial services provider of choice to individuals and businesses. Insurance is a vital cog in meeting the needs of FNB retail and commercial customers in a relevant and contextual manner through a digital platform they already trust,” says FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.

“The rollout of short-term insurance solutions complements FNB’s strong transactional and lending businesses, as well as the bank’s maturing investment and life insurance businesses. This demonstrates FNB’s dedication to putting customers at the centre of FNB solutions. We believe that the short-term insurance sector is ripe for platform disruption and innovation.”

The sentiment is echoed by FNB retail CEO Raj Makanjee: “Insurance premiums, especially car and home insurance, account for a significant percentage of financial commitments among FNB’s individual customers. As a result, FNB’s new solutions will go a long way towards ensuring the bank offers holistic money management support to customers across several areas of their lives.

“The additional benefits we provide through eBucks and premium discounts ensure that customers get more value from managing and consolidating their financial affairs with FNB. FNB is excited to partner with its customers on their money management journey.”