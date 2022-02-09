Tshwane goes on disconnection spree as it targets billions in unpaid bills

The city of Tshwane on Wednesday embarked on a revenue-collecting campaign during which it disconnected services from government departments, embassies and businesses that had failed to pay up.

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams said the campaign was intended to stop clients who continued to use the municipality’s services for free.

“The city’s debtors’ book is standing at over R17bn. This figure includes R1.3bn owed by government departments and embassies, R4bn owed by businesses within Tshwane, and R8bn by residential customers,” Williams said.