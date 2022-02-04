Awareness, early detection and treatment key in war on cancer

February 4 is World Cancer Day and this year the theme is “Close the care gap”. Initiated by the Union for International Cancer Control, World Cancer Day aims to unite the cancer community and reduce the global cancer burden.



Approximately 8.2 million people worldwide die from cancer every year, and the numbers are consistently rising. Half of these deaths are considered premature. Disparities in prevention, diagnosis, treatment and palliative care are growing and World Cancer Day is an opportunity to raise cancer awareness in the media, public consciousness and in global health and development circles...