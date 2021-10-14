'I told myself it was not a death sentence'
It was during that devastating moment when doctors diagnosed her with stage 4 cancer that she started thinking about the worst
Fezeka Nontsasa had never gone for a mammogram until 2019 when she developed lumps on both her breasts.
It was during that devastating moment when doctors diagnosed her with stage 4 cancer that she started thinking about the worst, including going for chemotherapy...
