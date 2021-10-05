Address sanitation in schools now
It is worrying that there are still schools with inadequate water supply while the world battles with the Covid-19 pandemic.
In yesterday’s edition, we reported that the SA Human Rights Commission has demanded that North West education MEC Wendy Matsemela must attend to sanitation and water shortages concerns at 32 schools in the province...
