Precious resource must be used efficiently and effectively

Managing water losses vital for economic recovery

The Water Services Act requires municipalities to identify measures to promote water conservation and manage water demand. These measures should be included in the water conservation and water demand management strategy and water services development plan. In essence, the management strategy outlines measures to reduce water losses and the requisite resources over a period of time. Ultimately, this ensures water is used efficiently and effectively.



The developmental role of local government is considerably undermined by poor management of water across many municipalities in the country. Various service delivery protests across SA have been and continue to be attributed to lack of, or poor supply of, water to many communities...