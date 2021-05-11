Lack of access to water is in conflict with the constitution

The celebration of the adoption of the constitution on Saturday May 8 was an affirmation of efforts to address the question of equity and the allocation of scarce water resources for transformation to deal with poverty and promote sustainable socioeconomic development.



Twenty-five years after the adoption of the Constitution, the department of water and sanitation has proven to be one of the quintessential advocates of the constitution by providing the basic necessities of water and sanitation as one of the basic human rights...