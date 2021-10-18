Tourism 101 needed to recover from Covid-19 blitz
We need to find a way to place country high on global agenda
For SA to rebuild its tourism industry amid the ravaging effects of Covid-19, it will need a “tourism for dummies” approach – ensure the safety of tourists, have a coherent strategy and create an enabling business environment. In other words, let’s get back to basics.
There are three things SA has going for it as a tourism destination: a year-round mild climate, welcoming people and authentic cultural diversity. But there are three things that go against it: an absence of safety, a lack of coherence between all tourism role players and the unwillingness to be open for business on a global scale. ..
