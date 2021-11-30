Sex workers share their woes with deputy minister

A Polokwane woman who has been a sex worker for 10 years, said she had been arrested earlier this year and forced to walk the streets half naked

Increasing police harassment, discrimination and failure by the government to decriminalise sex work are some of the challenges facing sex workers in Limpopo.



The challenges were laid bare during the Sex Workers Dialogue held at Bolivia Lodge in Polokwane on Monday, where deputy social development minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu and MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale had a dialogue with a group of sex workers...