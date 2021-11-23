Treat aged, disabled better
The Gauteng government is failing the elderly and disabled people, as people suffer while money allocated for their upkeep is returned to the Treasury. In Friday’s edition we reported on old age homes shutting down while the disabled have nobody to take care of them.
Chairperson of the Gauteng Welfare Social Services Development Forum, Les Sanabria, told this publication that this was because the provincial department of social development was not fully using its budget allocation...
