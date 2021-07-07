Ntando Duma apologises after coming under fire for parking in a space for those with disabilities
Actress Ntando Duma says she is deeply sorry after a video of the star trying to defend herself against alleged “white old women”, who called her out for parking in a space reserved for drivers with disabilities, left the internet fuming.
It all began on Instagram Stories, where The Queen star was seen sitting in her parked car when she was approached by women who asked her to move, as she was parked in a space reserved for people who use wheelchairs. The clip, which is apparently from last year, made the rounds on social media and went viral on Tuesday.
In the now-deleted video, a woman's voice can be heard telling Ntando that she has parked her car in a spot reserved for people with disabilities, urging her to leave.
However, an annoyed Ntando hit back at the lady, saying how did she know that the star wasn't disabled herself. The actress then went off at the woman in a scathing rant, hurling profanities.
“Your mother is mentally disabled...”
“F*** you and your mother,” she said.
The reason why Ntando Duma is trending 🤮I think she was way out of line and rude.#missSa2021 | mpofu | #nyannyan Bafana Bafana , judge mnguni. Ig live video. pic.twitter.com/17siDVVQdX— Mzanzi Trendz (@MzanziTrendz) July 6, 2021
Mzansi got hold of the video and were up in arms at the whole ordeal, which landed the actress on the Twitter trends list.
Many felt that the star came off as rude in the video, and slammed the way she spoke to the faceless women. Fans also said the star was discriminating towards people with disabilities by parking in the reserved space.
Defending Ntando Duma is literally having no respect or disregard for disabled people, it's literally taking away the rights of disabled people!!!!— 2021 AFRICA (@2021AFRICA) July 6, 2021
Finding a wheelchair parking occupied by an able-bodied person always inconveniences me as a wheelchair user . What Ntando Duma did is disrespectful and very rude— Benedictor ♥️ (@Ms_Benedictor) July 6, 2021
Seeing how many are uniting against Ntando Duma’s actions and siding with paraplegic fellow citizens is really cool👍 and hopefully sends out a strong message in our society not to be selfish and park in areas that you are not supposed to park in just for your own convenience.— The Life and Times of a Dyan (@TheRealMbuso) July 6, 2021
How rude must you be for an entire SA Black Twitter to come to the defense of umlungu.— Blessing just... (@OnlyAbedii) July 6, 2021
Continue disciplining Ntando Duma guys pic.twitter.com/6WLK7ZQgcc
Ntando Duma needs to see this to understand why paraplegic parkings are designated and are made to be slightly wider than the normal parking bays. pic.twitter.com/SIcXMC8OIq— Philani Sikho (@SikhoPhilani) July 6, 2021
Don't get us twisted. We are not uniting against Ntando Duma in defence of the white lady. We are standing together with the white lady in protecting the rights of the disabled. They are the real victims here. Ntando was wrong. Finish en klaar! pic.twitter.com/S2OD3HThS1— TheUnburnt (@IzwelethuOmari) July 6, 2021
That Ntando Duma video. Yeah neh 🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/PjxyOYeacd— PhaṱhuMakwarela (@PhathuMakwarela) July 6, 2021
After the backlash, Ntando has apologised for the viral video.
Taking to Twitter with a statement, the star said she had a reason for parking in the spot for those with disabilities, as the food establishment she was frequenting asked her to park in that spot.
“In light of a recording from last year which has recently surfaced, I would like to apologise unreservedly, as I fully understand that my behaviour was unacceptable.
“I have deep regard for why disabled parking and other facilities exist and the decision to park in that was not frivolous, as I was instructed to park there by the food establishment, given that this was a quick pick-up which did not require me waiting long or leaving the car.”
She went on to say that she didn't deny anyone access to the parking spot.
“Once again, I apologise to everyone who was offended by my actions,” said Ntando.