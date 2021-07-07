Ntando Duma apologises after coming under fire for parking in a space for those with disabilities

Actress Ntando Duma says she is deeply sorry after a video of the star trying to defend herself against alleged “white old women”, who called her out for parking in a space reserved for drivers with disabilities, left the internet fuming.

It all began on Instagram Stories, where The Queen star was seen sitting in her parked car when she was approached by women who asked her to move, as she was parked in a space reserved for people who use wheelchairs. The clip, which is apparently from last year, made the rounds on social media and went viral on Tuesday.

In the now-deleted video, a woman's voice can be heard telling Ntando that she has parked her car in a spot reserved for people with disabilities, urging her to leave.

However, an annoyed Ntando hit back at the lady, saying how did she know that the star wasn't disabled herself. The actress then went off at the woman in a scathing rant, hurling profanities.

“Your mother is mentally disabled...”

“F*** you and your mother,” she said.

Caution: The video contains strong language