Motlanthe also to blame for ANC divisions

While I appreciate the good work that former president Kgalema Motlanthe is doing as head of the ANC electoral committee with the scathing attack of his report on factionalism in the organisation, he should also be mindful that he was also party to this divisions in 2007 in Polokwane and even allowed himself to be a caretaker president, holding the fort for Jacob Zuma. They set this precedent.

For him to appear like this is a new thing with the incumbency of Cyril Ramaphosa is totally deceiving. The tone was set in Polokwane and unfortunately the faction that he belonged to has brought us to this shameful situation of the organisation.

Thabo Mbeki was not selfish to want a third term at the helm of the organisation, he wanted to stop the corrupt tsunami that characterised the leadership of the faction that Motlanthe aligned himself with.

Nonetheless, I appreciate that he highlighted that this factionalism has brought nothing but shame to this organisation.

Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen