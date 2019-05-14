Plastic pollution a growing menace

If you've ever had a paper straw die on you, know that you're not alone. During a particularly spectacular night out with a friend, a paper straw wilted on me. After some mild irritation, I was reminded why the straw was needed in the first place.

A picture of the plastic that washed into the Durban harbour and onto the beaches after the recent devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal came to mind.

The truth of the matter is that plastic pollution is a huge problem and each day we're making the problem worse. It takes about 450 years for a plastic bottle to decompose, so we're still sitting with plastic waste our great grandparents threw out and so will our great-grandchildren.

What can be done about this problem? Firstly, we can educate ourselves and try to minimise the effects of plastic pollution. One of the people bent on cleaning up and saving the environment is 24-year-old entrepreneur Tsietsi Ngobese. Ngobese recently launched the WeSolve4x Cleaning My Planet initiative.

The campaign aims to get community members to donate an hour of their time every Saturday to cleaning up the environment.

WeSolve4x is the name of Ngobese's company. He is a graduate from the University of Cape Town and started his entrepreneurial journey by selling fruit and vegetables and even recycled for cash.

In a statement Ngobese explains how and why taking care of the environment is so important.

"My community in Katlehong not only has an illegal dumping site, but there is constant littering and trash piling up on a daily basis. This is not unique in South Africa, or even globally. When I was growing up, I even used to play at the dump site, which poses a serious health risk for children. My perception changed when I adopted the mantra of 'trash to cash' as the guiding principle of my recycling initiatives."

According to Ngobese his parents quickly put a stop to that business as he was in danger of turning their yard into a dump site.