Ramaphosa taking jabs assures SA it's safe
We were elated to see the Covid-19 vaccine finally being rolled out yesterday, after days of confusion as there were concerns with the first batch of vaccines that arrived in SA two weeks ago.
It was heart-warming to watch the first group of health workers to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine relate their experiences and the cheer in their faces as they described how they felt after getting the jab...
