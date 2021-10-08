SABC cherishes information as public good and ethical, diverse journalism

Public broadcaster guards its editorial independence with integrity

In a world of changing communications system and persisting issues of press freedom and professional ethics, this year’s World Press Freedom Day theme affirmed the importance of cherishing information as a public good, and exploring what can be done in the production, distribution and reception of content to strengthen journalism, and to advance transparency and empowerment.



In line with the theme, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) as a public institution has become increasingly deliberate in the powerful role it plays in serving the SA citizenry with programming that is informative, entertaining and educative while advancing democracy and social cohesion...