Workplace bullying can affect firm's productivity

Bullying in the workplace environment is a topic that is often overlooked and underrated. Many people wake up every morning to earn a living, but do we ever stop and consider the possibilities of working in a toxic environment on a regular basis?



Human beings have a tendency of looking at things from face value which eliminates the possibilities of knowing how an individual is truly feeling. When someone seems “fine” because they said so does not necessarily mean their mental state is stable or that their healthy working in a toxic environment...